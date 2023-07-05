MPD Captain Completes National Senior Management Institute for Police

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Captain Reco Hathaway recently graduated from the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) Program at Boston University. Hathaway successfully completed the three-week course on Friday, June 23.

“The knowledge and expertise I have gained from this program will surely benefit the Murfreesboro Police Department and the communities we serve,” Hathaway said. “I am much more equipped to handle the challenges of police management after completing this comprehensive course.”

SMIP is a program of the Police Executive Research Forum which provides senior-level police executives with extensive training and discussion of the most challenging issues facing law enforcement executives, such as recruitment and retention, the growing opioid crisis, homelessness, and high violent crime rates. The program proves management concepts and practices used in government and business.

Hathaway is a 17-year veteran of MPD who has served as a patrolman, member of the Directed Patrol Unit and COPS Unit, Detective in the Special Investigations Division, Sergeant, and Lieutenant. Currently, he serves as Captain over the Uniformed Patrol Division.

Hathaway was part of the SMIP 87th graduating class.