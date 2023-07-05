OBITUARY: Teresa Gayle Duggin

Teresa Gayle Duggin was born July 14, 1957, and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 2, 2023, as a result of brain trauma suffered in a fall. She was a native of Madison, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her father, Sonny Richardson, and her husband, Randall Duggin.

Teresa’s main goal in life was to serve her Lord, and in doing so, to serve others. She was a member of One Church- Calvary and participated enthusiastically in many church functions. She was a pet sitter, and well known for the excellent care of her charges. She had a special talent for framing pictures and constructed her own frames. She was also talented in home decorating and growing flowers.

Teresa is survived by a son, Chris Duggin and wife Melinda; a daughter, Kimberly Largent and husband Joey; grandson, James Largent; a granddaughter, Chloe Tassey. She is also survived by three brothers, Keith Richardson and wife Pam, Dana Richardson and wife Melanie, and Galen Richardson and wife Angie; a sister, Tammy Cregg and husband Jeff; her mother, Edna Richardson also survives along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at One Church – Calvary (Calvary Baptist Church) on Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm with her pastor, Reverend Steve Willis officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm in Fairview Cemetery at Norene with Keith, Dana, and Galen Richardson, Chris Bowen, Alan Seagroatt, and Michael Richardson serving as pallbearers.

The family requests memorials in memory of Teresa be made to PAWS of Rutherford County, 285 John R Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or online at http://paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov/. An online guestbook is available for the Duggin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

More Obituaries