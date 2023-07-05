Ribbon Cutting: CenterWell Senior Primary Care in Murfreesboro

CenterWell Senior Primary Care held its ribbon cutting on June 29, 2023, at 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite A in Murfreesboro.

At CenterWell Senior Primary Care, the physicians and Care Teams take the time to listen to all your needs and concerns. They will build a personalized care plan just for you and coordinate referrals with your specialists, so you receive all the care you need. They also offer unrushed appointments, on-site lab work, and 24/7 phone access to a Care Team member.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care

1715 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite A

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 205-4570

