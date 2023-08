The grand opening for The Avenue’s newest retailer, Mountain High Outfitters, is this Saturday!

Mountain High Outfitters is an outdoor apparel, footwear and gear store that carries brands like Patagonia, Vuori, On Footwear, Hoka, and YETI.

The retailer has apparel and products for various activities including camping, hiking, biking, fishing, skiing and so much more!

The grand opening will take place on August 19th at The Avenue at 10AM.

The first 100 guests receive a $20 giftcard!