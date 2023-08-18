Top 5 Stories From Aug 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 18, 2023.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a drive by shooting that was caught on camera. Read More.
Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.
ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers, will offer Murfreesboro residents another option for food (and more), all at great prices, as it opens its newest store at 5109 Franklin Road. Read more.
Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway. This week, games are played Thursday through Saturday. Here are the final scores so far. Read more.
Veterinary Emergency Group held its ribbon cutting on August 15, 2023, at 207 Stones River Mall Road, Suite B in Murfreesboro. Read More.