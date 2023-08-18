Top 5 Stories From Aug 18, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 18, 2023.

1Drive-by Shooting Caught on Camera in Rutherford Co. Neighborhood

Photo: RCSO

 

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a drive by shooting that was caught on camera. Read More.

2Rutherford County SROs Offer Free Driving Classes for Students, Parents

Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.

3New Aldi Store Opening in Murfreesboro This Month

ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers, will offer Murfreesboro residents another option for food (and more), all at great prices, as it opens its newest store at 5109 Franklin Road. Read more.

42023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway. This week, games are played Thursday through Saturday. Here are the final scores so far. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Veterinary Emergency Group in Murfreesboro

Veterinary Emergency Group
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Veterinary Emergency Group held its ribbon cutting on August 15, 2023, at 207 Stones River Mall Road, Suite B in Murfreesboro. Read More.

