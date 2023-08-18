Where To Watch Leagues Cup Final against Inter Miami

Not able to make the Leagues Cup final on Saturday? Watch the action at any of these locations:

Option 1: Subscribe to MLS Season Pass and watch at home.

Option 2: Check out the bars, restaurants and official Nashville SC Pub Partners throughout Tennessee that have MLS Season Pass below.

Not in Tennessee? Download the Sports Bar Finder App and find locations in your local area: https://www.directv.com/insider/find-directv-at-your-local-sports-bar/

Source: Nashville SC