Nolensville Begins Their Little League World Series Journey With a Win

The Nolensville Little League team is in Williamsport, PA for their third consecutive appearance at the Little League World Series (LLWS).

Their first game of the series was against Metro today, August 18th, winning 8-1.

*At the LLWS, Nolensville is representing the Southeast Region and the Metro Region hails from Smithfield, Rhode Island

Next up for Nolensville is the Northwest team (Seattle, Washington) on Monday, August 21 at 3pm. The game will air on ESPN.

About Nolensville Little League

The team comprises of 11 and 12-year-olds from Nolensville, Franklin, and Brentwood. New this year, Stella Weaver, the pitcher and outfielder for the team, is the first girl to play on the team. ⁣This season, the team has won District 7 Championship, Tennessee State Championship.

Support the Team

The team has created t-shirts, car magnets, and yard signs you can purchase to support the team. Find the website here.

The team also has a GoFundMe to help covers costs. Make a donation here.