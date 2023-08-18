2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 1

Week one of Middle Tennessee high school football is underway. This week, games are played Thursday through Saturday. Here are the final scores so far.

Last updated August 17:

*We will update scores as more games are completed throughout the weekend

Games listed below are played Friday night, unless otherwise noted

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at James Lawson

Harpeth at White House Heritage

Kirkwood at Sycamore

Davidson County

Lebanon at Antioch

Cane Ridge 28 at Mt. Juliet 31 (Thu)

Glencliff at Stratford

Hunters Lane at Maplewood

Nashville Overton at Father Ryan

McGavock at Hillsboro

IMG Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Pearl Cohn at MBA

Ensworth at Union City

Father Ryan

CPA at Brentwood Academy (Sat)

Nashville Christian at Davidson Academy

Kenwood at FRA

Goodpasture at ECS

Dickson County

Dickson County High at Creek Wood High

Maury County

Marshall Co. at Columbia

Mt Pleasant at Wayne Co.

Summit at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Greenbrier at Springfield

McEwen at Jo Byrns

East Robertson at Liberty Creek

Rutherford County

Brentwood at Blackman

Providence Christian at Eagleville

West Creek at La Vergne

Middle Tennessee Christian at Columbia Academy

Independence at Oakland

Smyrna at Riverdale

Rockvale at Nolensville

Siegel 55 at Shelbyville 43 (Thu)

Sumner County

Station Camp at Beech

Hendersonville at Gallatin

White House at Portland

Macon Co. at Westmoreland (Sat)

East Nashville at Pope John Paul II

Williamson County

CPA at Brentwood Academy (Sat)

Battle Ground Academy at Knoxville Webb

Franklin at Centennial

Fairview at East Hickman

Freedom Prep at Grace Christian

Page at Giles Co.

Alcoa at Ravenwood

Wilson County

Wilson Central at Rossview

Forrest at Watertown

Green Hill at Clarksville Northeast