Mega Millions Jackpot Now the Third Largest Ever!

The summer sizzle continues for Mega Millions®, as enthusiasm for the big jackpot is growing! The estimated jackpot for the drawing on Friday night has been raised to $660 million ($376.9 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history! Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Since the jackpot was last won on April 15, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022. Most recently, $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15. The year began with a $426 million prize won in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12. That was Minnesota’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win!

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: