Saturday, July 23, 2022
x
HomeDavidson CountyTennessee State University Gets $1.9M Agriculture Grant from USDA
Davidson CountyLocal College NewsNewsTennessee

Tennessee State University Gets $1.9M Agriculture Grant from USDA

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
49
tsu

Tennessee State University won a $1.9 million grant for its College of Agriculture to lead a group of historically Black schools in research around sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.

The 1890 Center of Excellence grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“Together with our 1890 partners, we will not only generate smart ways to manage climate change problems but also train minority workforce in this all-important field,” College of Agriculture Dean Chandra Reddy said in a news release.

TSU will collaborate with Alabama A&M University, Southern University, Florida A&M University and Langston University on the project. The grant runs three to five years.

Previous articleMega Millions Jackpot Now the Third Largest Ever!
Next articleLooking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 18, 2022
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.