Saturday, July 23, 2022
Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 18, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/14/22 to 07/20/22).

Here are some highlights from this week. 

  • Netflix scores a whopping five titles making top marks, including the adaptation of Jane’s Austen novel Persuasion and the animated movie The Sea Beast.
  • The long-running video game franchise Resident Evil comes in at #5, and The Taiwanese horror film Incantation at #8.
  • Hulu’s hit kitchen drama The Bear takes #1 as FX announced a second season last week.

Here are the top streaming titles. 

The Bear – Hulu

Better Call Saul – AMC+

Persuasion – Netflix

The Sea Beast – Netflix

Resident Evil – Netflix

The Old Man – Hulu

Stranger Things- Netflix

Incantation – Netflix

The Terminal List – Prime Video

Spider Man: No Way Home – Starz

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
