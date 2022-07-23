Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 18, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/14/22 to 07/20/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- Netflix scores a whopping five titles making top marks, including the adaptation of Jane’s Austen novel Persuasion and the animated movie The Sea Beast.
- The long-running video game franchise Resident Evil comes in at #5, and The Taiwanese horror film Incantation at #8.
- Hulu’s hit kitchen drama The Bear takes #1 as FX announced a second season last week.
Here are the top streaming titles.
The Bear – Hulu
Better Call Saul – AMC+
Persuasion – Netflix
The Sea Beast – Netflix
Resident Evil – Netflix
The Old Man – Hulu
Stranger Things- Netflix
Incantation – Netflix
The Terminal List – Prime Video
Spider Man: No Way Home – Starz