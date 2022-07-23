Saturday, July 23, 2022
Happening Today: ‘Taste of Rutherford’ at Oaklands Mansion

Source Staff
By Source Staff
Taste of Rutherford food sample example (2)
Photo Submitted

Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the shade of the trees at Oaklands Mansion to serve tastings of their delicious foods, the Mid-State Brew Crew will be serving craft beer, and entertainers 2nd and Vine will perform on the mansion porch for the “Taste of Rutherford” event. VIP area in the back of Oakland’s Mansion will provide special food from Goodness Gracious and Jo’s Custom Cakes along with a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion.

The event takes place today, July 23, 2022, from 7-9pm. General admission tickets are $50, VIP tickets $100. Kids 12 and under are free; this is a family friendly event. Bring a picnic blanket and chairs and sit outside with your friends and family while eating delicious selections from well-known restaurants in Rutherford County. Two drink tickets included from Julie’s Bartending. Tickets can be purchased at mainstreetmurfreesboro.ticketspice.com/taste-of-rutherford or at the event.

Restaurants participating include: Goodness Gracious, Jo’s Custom Cakes, City Café, Slick Pig BBQ and Jo Jo’s Fruit Tea, Marina’s On The Square, Simply Pure Sweets, The Hamery, Chick-Fil-A, The Hot Dog Guy, Alfresco Pasta, The Curious Kitchen, Goodness Gracious, The Cake Project, BB Creations, Steakhouse 5/Five Senses, Franklin’s Fruit Tea, The Fish House, Blaze Pizza, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Chuy’s, Juicy’s Wellness Café, Lasagna Love, The Tasting Room.

Craft beer vendors include: Mid-State Brewsters, Mos Alesly, Emerald Abby, Vitruvian Artisan Ales, Thorcraft Brewing, Cedar Glades, Thompson Brood. Julie’s Bartending will be serving wine donated by Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits and cocktails.

Main Street Murfreesboro works to maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community. All Main Street events are free to the public and family friendly. For more details go to www.MainStreetMurfreesboro.org and follow Main Street on Facebook or Instagram @Mainstreetmurfreesboro and @MurfreesboroSaturdayMarket.

Source Staff
Source Staff
