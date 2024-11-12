Masked Man Robs Bowling Alley After Breaking in Through Roof

(November 12, 2024) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for a burglar who cut a large hole in the roof of a local business and repelled down a rope to get inside. The burglar also cut a hole through drywall and stole money from an ATM and a game card recharging machine over the weekend.

The burglary happened at Lanes Trains and Automobiles on Butler Drive on Sunday, Nov. 10 just before 3AM. An employee discovered the business had been broken into at 7:50AM. The business is undergoing interior renovations.

Surveillance video shows the burglar inside the business carrying a hammer and a prying tool and using them to open a cash register drawer that didn’t contain any money.

https://murfreesboro-my.sharepoint.com/personal/0097_murfreesborotn_gov/_layouts/15/stream.aspx?id=%2Fpersonal%2F0097%5Fmurfreesborotn%5Fgov%2FDocuments%2FLTA%20Depot%20Burglary%2Emp4&nav=eyJyZWZlcnJhbEluZm8iOnsicmVmZXJyYWxBcHAiOiJPbmVEcml2ZUZvckJ1c2luZXNzIiwicmVmZXJyYWxBcHBQbGF0Zm9ybSI6IldlYiIsInJlZmVycmFsTW9kZSI6InZpZXciLCJyZWZlcnJhbFZpZXciOiJNeUZpbGVzTGlua0NvcHkifX0&nav=eyJyZWZlcnJhbEluZm8iOnsicmVmZXJyYWxBcHAiOiJPbmVEcml2ZUZvckJ1c2luZXNzIiwicmVmZXJyYWxBcHBQbGF0Zm9ybSI6IldlYiIsInJlZmVycmFsTW9kZSI6InZpZXciLCJyZWZlcnJhbFZpZXciOiJNeUZpbGVzTGlua0NvcHkifX0&ga=1

The burglar was successful in breaking into and stealing about $1,500 from an ATM and the game card recharging machine. The burglar exited the business through a side door.

Detectives said the burglar appears to be a male, approximately 6-feet tall, weighing about 170lbs. The burglar was wearing a green camouflage balaclava to cover his head and face, a black jacket, blue jeans, brown square-toed leather boots, gloves, and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on who this person may be, contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

