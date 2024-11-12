5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 12

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|615 District
|67
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Teriyaki Madness
|69
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|West 22 Tacos
|73
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Chutneys
|73
|710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi
|84
|517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|The Goat Restaurant
|88
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
