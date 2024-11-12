5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 12

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date 615 District 67 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 11/5/2024 Teriyaki Madness 69 5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/5/2024 West 22 Tacos 73 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 Chutneys 73 710 Memorial Blvd Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/6/2024 Oishiya Hibachi & Sushi 84 517 Cason Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 11/6/2024 The Goat Restaurant 88 2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 11/7/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

