Marble Slab Creamery Debuts Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream

Feb. 20, 2024 – Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, today announces the premiere of its newest flavor, Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream made with OREO® Cookies!

Available as an Ice Cream and Ice Cream Cake through April 14, 2024, at participating locations, the new offering is a richer, more chocolate-filled version of the beloved classic Cookies ‘N Cream made with OREO® Cookies.

The new Ice Cream flavor starts with a Dark Chocolate Ice Cream base mixed with OREO® Cookies, and an extra serving of creamy OREO® cookie center. Similarly, the Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream Cake is a chocolatey twist on Marble Slab’s classic Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream Cake, featuring chocolate cake with the Dark Chocolate Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream made with OREO® Cookies, covered in chocolate icing and topped with even more OREO® Cookie pieces.

For more than 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the Ice Cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

Source: Fat Brands

