Police Release Video of Missing Mizzou Student on Night of Disappearance

Metro Police have released footage of Riley Strain, 22, on the night he went missing.

Original Story

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMetroNashvillePoliceDepartment%2Fvideos%2F941179284268997%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0″ width=”560″ height=”314″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in the video crossing 1st Ave North to Gay Street (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. on Friday.

“This is scary. Praying for his safe return,” Luke Bryan said on his Instagram story Tuesday. Bryan added that his team is in cooperation with Metro Nashville Police to assist in the search.

Officers are continuing to work to locate Strain who was last seen by friends at a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting.

He is 6’5″ tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Please call 615-862-8600.