Belmont’s Maya Johnson Tabbed MVC Pitcher of the Week

March 12, 2024 – The Missouri Valley Conference announced softball weekly awards this afternoon. Maya Johnson was named MVC Pitcher of the Week after her standout performance last week. The pitcher collects the first MVC award of the season for the Bruins.

Johnson went 2-0 in the circle last week moving to 6-2 this season. The pitcher recorded an impressive 15 strikeouts while holding opponents scoreless through 10 innings. The red-shirt sophomore only allowed eight hits, three walks, and no runs for a 0.00 ERA. Most notably, Johnson pitched a complete game against UIC where she threw 11 strikeouts.

Source: Belmont

