Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities.

Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list.

Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best pumpkin patch in Tennessee. They stated, “Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, Tennessee attracts visitors from miles and miles around, including Nashville music stars like Carrie Underwood. One of the draws is the enormous petting farm—Tennessee’s largest—the perfect location for a selfie with goats or llamas. Don’t miss the Pumpkin Princess and Corn Maze King kids’ Pageant in late October!”

See the complete list of pumpkin patches in each state here. 

Currently Lucky Ladd Farms is closed to prepare for fall, they will reopen on September 17th. You can purchase tickets online now for the pumpkin season from September 17 until November 6th. Find tickets here. 

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
