Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage.

The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half.

Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets to the zoo. Every person who is admitted to the zoo will need a ticket, including members.  Walk-up tickets are not recommended or guaranteed.

These groups of people do not need advance reservations and can still purchase admission at the Zoo’s ticket booth:

  • Guests redeeming discounts that require verification or do not have a discount code, including reciprocal zoo members and military members
  • Guests without access to the internet or a credit/debit card
  • Guests with complimentary admission or “Good Any Day” tickets (These can be used any day before their expiration, just present them at the entrance to be scanned)

Once you arrive at the zoo during your time, you are allowed to stay at the zoo until closing.

The zoo expects the garage to be completed in 2024 but in spring 2023, there will be an additional parking area and shuttles available for guests.

Once completed, the new two-floor parking garage will feature a landscaped walkway and ramp making it so guests can walk to the entry.

Make your reservation here. 

Nashville Zoo
photo from Nashville Zoo

 

 

 

