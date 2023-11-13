Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Edge Bellarmine for Third-Straight ASUN Championship

November 11, 2023 – Lipscomb was the aggressor early and got the first good look in the 4′ minute when Malachi Jones rocketed a good-looking shot, but it was blocked.

In the 15′ minute, Lipscomb was awarded a penalty kick when Malachi Jones was taken down just inside the top of the box. The resulting penalty kick, however was saved and Bellarmine avoided going into an early hole.

Bellarmine had a couple of counter attack and set piece chances, but Lipscomb’s defense held them in check.

The Lipscomb offense continued to pressure the Bellarmine defense and finally broke through in the 40′ minute. Jones had the ball on the right side and whipped a cross into the box where Javanne Smith got to the ball and flicked a shot just inside the near post for a 1-0 Lipscomb advantage.

In the first minutes of the second half, Ploutarchos Alonefti had a couple of good looks, but his shots were blocked.

In the 65′ minute, Juan Carlos Rodriguez had a huge save on a corner kick to keep the Bisons in front. Just two minutes later, Daniel Stampatori nearly netted a second when he got in behind the defense, but his shot skirted off the post and wide.

In the 74′ minute, the Bisons went a man down when Rodriguez got shown a red card. Harrison Gough came in and was immediately called upon to save a free kick.

The Bisons, playing a man down, came together and furiously defended for the final 15 minutes of the match to see out the 1-0 victory and its third-straight ASUN Championship.

Source: Lipscomb

