Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Bluegrass Legend Del McCoury

The Grand Ole Opry® presented by Humana® is set to celebrate Opry member and beloved bluegrass music legend Del McCoury, in celebration of his two decades of Opry membership with a special “Grand Del Opry 2” November 18. “Grand Del Opry 2” will feature Del McCoury and include appearances by his friends and musical collaborators Bill Anderson, Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ricky Skaggs, The Travelin’ McCourys, and more. The International Bluegrass Hall of Fame member was inducted into the Opry family on October 25, 2003. The Opry celebrated McCoury in February 2019 on his 80th birthday with the first “Grand Del Opry.” Tickets for “Grand Del Opry 2” are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

Portions of the “Grand Del Opry 2” show will air as a Saturday night Opry Live later on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, and the show’s flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

McCoury first played the Opry in 1963 as a member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys.

Countless albums, festivals and awards later, McCoury, by then heading his Del McCoury Band (now the most-awarded band in bluegrass), became an official Grand Ole Opry member in 2003. He was invited to join the cast while accepting an International Bluegrass Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year, an award he has won nine times. In 2011, he was elected to the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. McCoury’s own festival, DelFest, is entering its 16th year and has become one of the premier string band events in the country, regularly listed as one of the top five must-see festivals in the country. DelFest has featured artists ranging from Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley to String Cheese Incident, Trey Anastasio, and Richard Thompson, and of course a fan-favorite each year, The Travelin’ McCourys, the group spawned to carry on McCoury’s legacy for decades to come.

About the Grand Ole Opry: The Grand Ole Opry is the home of country music where artists and fans gather, in person and virtually, to celebrate and be part of country’s past, present and future. Founded in Nashville in 1925 and today the longest-running live broadcast show in the world, the Opry strengthens its roots by constantly evolving. The Opry’s members are country’s most emblematic artists, and the show regularly showcases country music’s top new talent. The Opry welcomes legions of fans to visit the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee – Music City, USA – to experience one of the 3-5 live shows it hosts per week; take a backstage tour; listen to live broadcasts on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, or its flagship home WSM Radio; and watch Opry Live on Saturday nights and Opry content all week long on the Circle Network. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) and part of a strategic investment with Atairos and NBCUniversal. For more information, visit opry.com.