Lego Extravaganza BrickUniverse is Coming to Lebanon

Get ready for a LEGO extravaganza like no other as BrickUniverse, the nation’s premier LEGO fan event, arrives in Lebanon. The Wilson County Expo Center will be transformed into a magical world of bricks on September 2nd and 3rd, 2023, as builders, enthusiasts, and families come together to celebrate the limitless creativity of LEGO.

This highly anticipated event will showcase a breathtaking array of artistic masterpieces crafted by talented LEGO builders from around the country. Prepare to be amazed by their inspiring creations, which range from intricate cityscapes and towering skyscrapers to detailed replicas of famous landmarks. These awe-inspiring displays will transport visitors into a world where imagination knows no bounds.

“The BrickUniverse team is thrilled to bring this incredible LEGO experience to Lebanon-Nashville,” said York Beights, event organizer. “We’ve curated a collection of astonishing LEGO creations that will captivate attendees of all ages. From intricate mosaics to massive sculptures, there will be something to delight every fan of the beloved brick-building hobby.”

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. BrickUniverse offers interactive building zones where attendees can unleash their creativity and construct their very own LEGO dreams. Whether you’re a seasoned builder or just starting out, these building zones provide the perfect opportunity to let your imagination soar.

As if that wasn’t enough, a bustling brick market awaits visitors, where vendors will be selling everything and anything LEGO-related. From rare and collectible sets to unique accessories and custom bricks, there’s no shortage of LEGO treasures to discover.

General admission tickets for this extraordinary event are priced at just $12.99 when purchased online. With limited availability, be sure to secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Ticket holders will have two time slots to choose from each day, with hours running from 10 AM to 12:30 PM or 1:30 PM to 4 PM.

To purchase your tickets and learn more about BrickUniverse Lebanon-Nashville, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/465979706847. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary LEGO adventure.