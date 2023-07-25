TSU Football Picked to Finish Fifth in Big South-OVC Preseason Poll

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football program finds itself in the fifth spot in the inaugural Big South-OVC Association Preseason Poll, as announced on Tuesday morning ahead of the conference’s Media Day. The poll marks the beginning of the first year of the joint conference that features 10 teams.

The Tigers received 57 points in the poll, a promising position for Eddie George as he enters his third year as head coach. Last season, TSU recorded a 4-7 overall record and a 2-3 standing in the OVC.

2023 Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

1. Southeast Missouri State (6) – 96

2. Gardner-Webb (2) – 86

3. UT Martin (1) – 85

4. Tennessee Tech (1) – 58

5. Tennessee State – 57

6. Bryant – 48

7. Lindenwood – 45

8. Eastern Illinois – 33

9. Charleston Southern – 30

10. Robert Morris – 12

Adding to the optimism, six players from George’s squad have been selected to the Conference’s Preseason Watch List.

The players on the Preseason Watch List are as follows:

Draylen Ellis – Senior 2021 2nd Team All-OVC

2020 OVC Freshman of the Year Terrell Allen – Senior 2022 1st Team All-OVC

2x All-Conference James Green – Graduate 2021 2nd Team All-OVC K’Vaughan Pope – Graduate 2022 2nd Team All-OVC

OVC All-Newcomer Josh Green – Senior 2019 Freshman All-American

OVC All-Newcomer Bryce Phillips – Sophomore 2022 2nd Team All-OVC

OVC All-Newcomer

As the joint OVC-Big South Association conference debuts, TSU will play six conference games. Matchups include Gardner Webb, UT Martin, Lindenwood, Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.

TSU will kick off its season against Notre Dame on September 2 in South Bend, Ind. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Source: TSU Sports

