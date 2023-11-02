KFC Launches New Holiday Buckets

Nov. 1, 2023 – With the holidays just around the corner, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is serving up extra joy this season with a new holiday bucket design and matching holiday merch collection. The famous fried-chicken chain is also serving up two new menu items to make holiday celebrations Extra Crispy™.

Since the 1960s, KFC restaurants around the world have created unique, holiday-themed buckets to celebrate the season. KFC’s new, 2023 limited-edition “Secret Recipe of Joy” holiday bucket reminds us that KFC has been serving families joy with its finger lickin’ good fried chicken for over 70 years. Many of KFC’s convenient bucket meals will come in the special holiday bucket for a limited time, starting Nov. 12.

New this year, KFC’s popular new meal, the $20 Fill Up Box, will also come in a special holiday box featuring the “Secret Recipe of Joy” design. KFC’s $20 Fill Up Box* includes 12 Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – ideal for smaller holiday celebrations.

If that’s not enough to get you feeling finger lickin’ festive, KFC is also launching a new line of KFC Shop merch inspired by the “Secret Recipe of Joy” holiday bucket. With sizing ranging from S-XXXL and multiple styles to choose from, the KFC Holiday Collection includes sweaters, hoodies, hats, bags and more (perfect for gifting!), and a special KFC gravy-inspired shirt fit for Friendsgiving gatherings. Starting today, fried chicken fans can shop the new KFC Holiday Collection and a selection of winter items at KFCShop.com.

Two new menu items will also arrive Nov. 12: a NEW Mac & Cheese Wrap joins the Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps lineup as 2 for $5 wraps* return, and the Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie, a family-size fudgy brownie that can be added to any bucket meal, or the $20 Fill Up Box, for just $5.*

In addition to shareable bucket meals and brownies, KFC also has a wide variety of homestyle sides for all your Friendsgiving and holiday celebration needs – mashed potatoes and gravy, mac & cheese, biscuits and more! Place an order using Quick Pick Up to make holiday party planning even easier.

Source: Prnewswire

