Applebee’s Honors Veterans & Active Duty Military with Free Meals on Veterans Day

October 23, 2023 – On Saturday, November 11, 2023 in celebration of Veterans Day, Applebee’s will give thanks to all Active Duty Military, Veterans, Reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant with a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them.*

This year marks the 16th consecutive year Applebee’s has served complimentary meals for Veterans and Active Duty Military. To date, Applebee’s has served more than 11.3 million free meals on Veterans Day in honor of the nation’s service members.

Applebee’s 2023 Veterans Day Menu includes a choice of seven popular entrées including:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken®

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

“Veterans Day is the busiest day of the year in our restaurants. When you walk through the doors of an Applebee’s on Veterans Day, you can feel the neighborhood coming together. The energy, camaraderie, and sense of community from guests of all ages and branches of service and Team Members, is truly inspiring,” said Tony Moralejo, Applebee’s President. “We’re proud to welcome our heroes and offer them each a complimentary and delicious entrée as a small token of our thanks for their service and sacrifice.”

Additionally, on November 11 when dining in-restaurant, Applebee’s will honor these special guests with a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.**

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available for dine-in at more than 1,500 Applebee’s locations nationwide. For more information, please visit applebees.com/veterans-day. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee’s restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

*Available on November 11, 2023, at participating Applebee’s® only. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverage and gratuity not included. U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military simply show proof of military service. Proof of service includes U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans’ organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit 1 meal per U.S. Veteran or Active-Duty Military.

**One card per qualifying U.S. Veteran or Active Duty Military. Redeemable between 11/12/23 – 12/2/23. Coupon must be presented and relinquished at time of redemption. Valid at participating Applebee’s® OR online via applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app only. Limit one card per party, per table, per visit. Excludes tax, alcohol, delivery fees, gift cards and gratuity. Not valid with any other offers, coupons, or discounts. Not redeemable for cash, and no change will be given. Void if lost, stolen, photographed, scanned, reproduced or altered in any way.

Source: Business Wire

