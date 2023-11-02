Top 5 Stories From Nov 2, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
976

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 2, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Read more.

2Almost 375 Pounds of Drugs Collected During Drug Take Back Day

STOP Deputy Zach Campbell accepts over-the-counter medicines from Tori Ault at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Almost 375 pounds of opioids, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were collected Friday and Saturday during the fall Drug Take Back Day. Read More.

3Main Street Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Set for November 3

Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Read More.

4City Breaks Ground on New Transit Center for Murfreesboro Transit

 

Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.

5What’s New to Streaming in November 2023

 

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

