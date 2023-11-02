Top 5 Stories From Nov 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 2, 2023.
Almost 375 pounds of opioids, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were collected Friday and Saturday during the fall Drug Take Back Day. Read More.
Main Street Murfreesboro will coordinate the annual Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll Friday, November 3rd from 5-8pm and all-day Saturday with local stores downtown open late and running holiday specials. Read More.
Elected City officials and city and state transportation administrators gathered on a field Friday, Oct. 27 at New Salem Hwy. and Bridge Ave. to officially break ground for a new $17.1 million Murfreesboro Transit Center. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.