Nov. 2, 2023 – Detectives need help identifying two individuals who smashed the front glass door of Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Pkwy. with a hammer and by kicking the glass.

They entered the business and took money from the cash registers and several boxes of vape juice.

Contact Detective David Kidd at 629-201-5517 if you can know these individuals.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department