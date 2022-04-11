CMT Awards take place tonight, April 11, in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium.

In a social media post on Monday morning, co-host Kelsea Ballerini shared the news she has tested positive for COVID.

“Alright friends, I have some bad news and I have some good news,” stated Ballerini.”The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore.”

The good news is that Ballerini is feeling better and CMT will be bringing a portion of the show from her home.

CMT shared in a statement on social media, “CMT Music Awards co-host, Kelsea Ballerini, tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely). Kelsea’s good friend Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie and they have plenty of surprises in store for tonight’s show.”

Tonight’s show will feature performances by Jason Aldean + Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen + Monica + Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, plus the first televised performance in over two decades from the legendary duo The Judds. Emerging artists Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane, and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Those who will be presenting include Jimmie Allen, Rob Corrdry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, LeAnn Rimes, Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott, and Dennis Quaid.

Watch the show live on CBS from 7 pm – 10 pm or stream it live on Paramount+.