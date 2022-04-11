The Judds, announce their first tour in over a decade, The Final Tour.

The 10-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more before concluding in Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Oct. 28.

Martina McBride will join as a very special guest on select dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning April 15th at TheJudds.com. See below routing for on-sale times. Fans can sign up for pre-sale ticket access at TheJudds.com.

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, “Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!” Naomi shared.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” said Wynonna.

“The Judds were my very first concert and this is a full-circle moment for us. Launching Sandbox Live with The Judds “The Final Tour” makes perfect sense. We are so proud to produce their epic return to live concerts with our partners at Live Nation and Leslie Cohea and the incredible team at Sandbox,” states Jason Owen (President and CEO of Sandbox).

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music history, will make a triumphant return to the CMT MUSIC AWARDS stage tonight, to perform their international hit and chart-topping single, “Love Can Build A Bridge” with the iconic landmark of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame as their background, a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction. The performance kicks off a soon-to-be momentous year for Naomi and Wynonna as they’re officially enshrined in the hall of fame in May.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna’s powerful lead vocals. The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums, and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and long-form videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.