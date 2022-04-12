After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday.

Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.