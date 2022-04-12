With the NHL season winding down each game becomes more important as the Predators hold on to the Wild Card spot in the postseason.

Last week the Penguins (42-22-10) and Panthers (51-15-6) beat the Preds. Both of these teams could be potential matchups in the playoffs if they make it and advance. This was a test of the strength of the Predators lineup.

If the season were to end today the Flames (44-19-9) is who they would take on in the first round. The Predators beat them in their only matchup so far this season by a score of 3-2 in overtime back in November. They do play them two more times before the end of the 2022 campaign which should be an interesting matchup.

The rest of the week the Predators will face the Sharks (4/12), the Oilers (4/14), and the Blackhawks (4/16). All of these games will be played at Bridgestone Arena and can be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the beginning of a five-game home stand.