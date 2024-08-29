Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Friday Night Market in the Boro and Food Truck Festival

Friday, August 30, 5pm – 9pm

443 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro

Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. And guess what? It’s absolutely FREE to join the party!

The Lane Agri-Park will be transformed into a bustling paradise that’s more than just a food truck festival – it’s a family affair where memories are made. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone.

But wait, there’s more! Wander through the local small business bazaar, where the treasures of Middle Tennessee await your discovery. Groove to the music that fills the air, creating the perfect soundtrack for making new friends or just soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.