Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Friday Night Market in the Boro and Food Truck Festival
Friday, August 30, 5pm – 9pm
443 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. And guess what? It’s absolutely FREE to join the party!
The Lane Agri-Park will be transformed into a bustling paradise that’s more than just a food truck festival – it’s a family affair where memories are made. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone.
But wait, there’s more! Wander through the local small business bazaar, where the treasures of Middle Tennessee await your discovery. Groove to the music that fills the air, creating the perfect soundtrack for making new friends or just soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.
2Hot Chicken and Jorts
Saturday, Aug 31, 1pm – 10pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro
Don your jorts and show a little pocket one last time for the final redneck soirée at Mayday Brewery. This is Mayday’s last Chicken and Jorts event. Live music starts at 2:30 and will have two hot chicken trucks. King and Queen of the Trailer Park will be crowned around 7pm.
3Consider This Theatre Company Presents ‘Big River’
Showtimes: Friday, August 30, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 31, 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, September 1, 2:00pm
Mills-Pate Arts Center
7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro
Consider This Theatre Company invites you to its 2024 musical, Big River!
Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at mpactn.com or at the door. There is a small fee for card transactions.
Twain’s timeless classic sweeps audiences down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim escape from slavery to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life everyone’s favorite characters from the novel: the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck’s partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck’s drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes, and Mary Jane’s trusting family. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.
4A Tribute to Prince LIVE at Seasons
Saturday, Aug 31, 8:30pm
Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge
2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Doors Open at 5:00pm
Show at 8:30pm
General Admission- seating is first come first serve. (excluding VIP and Front Row Tables)
Front Row and VIP- $30(+taxes&fees) per ticket. The table will be reserved for the evening. Free appetizer of your choice. Minimum 4 guests per table.
Tickets at the door will be $20
5High School Football
Friday, August 30
It’s Week 2 of TSSAA high school football and it’s a great weekend to catch a game. The Rutherford County schedule for Friday, August 30 is:
Blackman vs Stewarts Creek
Eagleville at Community
LaVergne vs Siegel
Riverdale vs Henry Co.
Rockvale vs Smyrna
Middle Tennessee Christian vs The Master’s Academy, FL
Providence Christian at Cannon County
See the complete schedule here.
Plus, predict the winners of week 2 here!
