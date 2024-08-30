Deputies Warn of Speeding on Highway 231 Following Deadly Crashes

Speeding was a factor in the traffic death of a motorcyclist this month on U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway), a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

A passenger also died in a separate crash in August on Shelbyville Highway, said Sgt. Austin Watson.

“We are asking people to slow down and pay attention to drivers crossing intersections,” especially on Shelbyville Highway, Watson said. “Help us try to reduce fatalities, serious crashes and wrecks on our roadways.”

Sheriff’s deputies are running radar, using message boards and increasing enforcement to slow down drivers.

“We are trying to actively solve the problem,” Watson said. “We need your help to solve the problem.”

