Australia’s Thunder from Down Under will Have Permanent Residency in Nashville

Australia’s Thunder from Down Under, the world’s No. 1 male revue starring an all-Australian cast, is coming to Nashville for an all-new permanent residency at the historic Woolworth Theatre. Heralded as the ultimate “Girls Night Outback,” Australia’s Thunder from Down Under is the perfect destination for bachelorette parties, birthday celebrations, girls’ nights out, and everything in between. Starting September 26, the show will light up Nashville with nightly performances from Thursday through Saturday.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our fans around the world, and we are really excited to bring our show to Nashville,” said Thunder from Down Under co-owners and producers Billy Cross and Adam Steck. “Nashville’s vibrant energy and rich musical heritage make it the perfect new home for us, and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for every audience. We are humbled by the opportunity to be a part of Nashville’s dynamic entertainment scene, we’re really looking forward to contributing to the city’s renowned nightlife.”

For over three decades, Australia’s Thunder from Down Under has captivated audiences with their exciting performances. With a permanent troupe based on the Las Vegas Strip and two touring troupes crisscrossing the globe, these Aussie entertainment sensations have enthralled millions of fans worldwide. Their electrifying shows have garnered a devoted following, attracted celebrity fans, as well as making regular appearances on popular TV shows.

“We are delighted to welcome Australia’s Thunder from Down Under to the Woolworth,” said Crystal Mullins, CEO of The Woolworth. “The exceptional quality of their production is on par with the world-class entertainment one should expect to find in Music City, and we look forward to providing a fun, safe and inclusive space for their Nashville fans and audiences.”

Tickets to Australia’s Thunder from Down Under Nashville residency can be purchased via www.thunderfromdownunder.com.

