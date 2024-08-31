Celebrate International Bacon Day at Buffalo Wild Wings

This weekend is International Bacon Day on Saturday August 31, 2024. It’s the perfect chance to try out B-Dubs’ new bacon menu items if you haven’t already.

Plus, B-Dubs has an active promo code, GOBONELESS, for fans to unlock 10 free boneless wings in any flavor, including new Buffalo Bacon sauce (applies to orders with $15 minimum spend).

More details:

Buffalo Bacon Sauce: two iconic flavors – bold buffalo and smoky bacon – come together for the first time, creating the perfect match-up for the upcoming football season.

two iconic flavors – bold buffalo and smoky bacon – come together for the first time, creating the perfect match-up for the upcoming football season. Three new sandwiches: BLT Sandwich: thick-cut bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and bacon aioli on toasted parmesan brioche Bacon Patty Melt: hand-smashed double patty, thick-cut bacon, Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and bacon aioli on brioche toast Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger: hand-smashed double patty, thick-cut bacon, American cheese, mac & cheese, pickled hot peppers and Hatch chile aioli on a challah bun



Buffalo Wild Wings’ thick-cut bacon and Buffalo Bacon Sauce are also available on wings, burgers, sandwiches and practically everything in between (because bacon makes everything better)!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email