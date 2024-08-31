Star Trek Con Comes to Murfreesboro

Can’t you hear it, the haunting melody slowly building to a crescendo. The French horn opens…Ta–TA-taaa-taaa-taaa-taaa-TA…then the theme song slowly builds, La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-laaaa….” Yep, it is title music for the television show “Star Trek.” The original show first broadcast in 1966 to “boldly go where no man has gone before,” and it has continued to do so in many variations as movies, television shows, cartoons, video games and more. “Trek it Nashville” is bringing everything Star Trek to Murfreesboro on September 13 through 15 at the Embassy Suites.

Anson Mount, a Tennessee native from Dickson who plays Captain Christopher Pike on “Discovery,” is set to headline this convention. It was created by two Trekkies 40 years ago, when they were 15, after interviewing creator Gene Roddenberry for their fanzine. From humble beginnings the show has grown and is currently on a national tour that began in San Francisco, California.

“…[We] have been proud to honor the philosophy of Roddenberry and have endeavored –from the very first convention in 1971…to today – to provide safe and welcoming places for everyone who [shares] those common values,” says the event website. “Our goal is to celebrate diversity and inclusion as Star Trek embodies so well….”

The event will offer three days of intergalactic fun including star panel discussions, trivia games, a cosplay contest on Saturday, parties, Karaoke, and science panels discussing things like the Milky Way. At every stop, organizers have asked attendees what they would like to see and hear at the conventions, and they have worked hard to incorporate those suggestions into this event. There will also be a “no minimum bid” auction featuring rare collectibles and a selection of vendors carrying merchandise not sold anywhere else.

Eternal fan favorites are the photo ops with stars from the shows. Paying a fee in addition to convention admission, each photo is taken by one of the event’s professional photographers with a chosen celebrity. Up to two fans can use one photo op ticket. Click here for more photo op information.

“Several years ago, I had my photo taken with William Shatner,” said one past participant, “and I still smile every time I look at it. I became a fan of “Star Trek” as a child, my late mother and I used to watch the original series on reruns after I came home from school. And my husband and I have gone to several conventions over the years. Always a good time.”

Another favorite activity at the con is having one or more of the actors in attendance signing autographs. Again, there is a charge, however some of the actors’ autographs are included in the Gold and Silver packages, so those who purchase one of these packages need to make sure to read the list of benefits included in the package. Attendees can bring an item from home to be signed or browse through the vendor booths to find exclusive merchandise, photos of the actors or other memorabilia to have autographed. Check the website for items that will not be allowed into the convention and additional tips on autographs.

Make sure to read the entire website for more information and to purchase tickets. It is full of news about what will be happening at the con, and there are constant updates! Tickets start at $30 for a one-day basic general admission to $850 for the ultimate Gold Package.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 1200 Conference Center Boulevard in Murfreesboro, Tennessee just off I-24 at Medical Center Parkway. It is listed as opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 7:00 p.m., however, it is a good idea to find out when your tickets are valid, as there are different entrance times for different ticket levels.

