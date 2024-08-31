Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2

Week 2 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores below.

The scores below feature the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

We will update as scores are finalized.

Cannon County

Cannon County 19 vs Providence Christian Academy 13

Cheatham County

Cheatham County 0 at Harpeth 28

Sycamore 35 at James Lawson 14

Dickson County

Dickson County 2 at Columbia Central 22

Creek Wood 17 vs Lewis County 6

Davidson County

Antioch 36 at Nolensville 33

Cane Ridge 0 vs Ravenwood 48

East Nashville 50 vs Kenwood 14

Glencliff vs RePublic

Hillsboro 13 vs John Overton 29

Hunters Lane 14 vs Mt. Juliet 45

James Lawson 14 vs Sycamore 35

Maplewood 3 at Battle Ground Academy 69

Pearl Cohn 15 vs Christ Presbyterian Academy 21

Davidson Academy 34 vs Lincoln Co. 27

Donelson Christian Academy 15 at Friendship Christian 0

McGavock 34 vs Stratford 14

Ezell-Harding 13 at Clarksville Academy 30

Father Ryan 27 vs Pope John Paul II 7

Franklin Road Academy 27 vs Franklin 7

Goodpasture 21 vs Silverdale 40

Lipscomb Academy 21 vs Thompson, AL 27 *Thursday Game

MBA 14 vs Ensworth 35

Nashville Christian 69 at Robertson Innovation 0

Maury County

Columbia Central 22 vs Dickson Co. 2

Mt. Pleasant 34 vs Spring Hill 20

Columbia Academy 42 vs Webb School 56

Robertson County

East Robertson 50 at Houston Co. 12

Greenbrier 8 at Portland 55

Jo Byrns 38 vs Ballard Memorial, KY 20

Robertson Inno 0 vs Nashville Christian 69

Springfield 3 vs Clarksville 10

White House Heritage 33 at East Hickman 46

Rutherford County

Blackman 42 vs Stewarts Creek 35

Eagleville 62 at Community 6

LaVergne 22 vs Siegel 28

Riverdale 34 vs Henry Co. 12

Rockvale 31 vs Smyrna 14

Middle Tennessee Christian School 0 vs The Master’s Academy, FL 42

Providence Christian 13 at Cannon County 19

Sumner County

Beech 10 vs Collierville 12

Gallatin 42 vs Station Camp 28

Hendersonville 42 at Clarksville Northeast 13

Liberty Creek 15 vs White House 34

Portland 55 vs Greenbrier 8

Westmoreland 17 vs Clay Co 14

Pope John Paul II 7 at Father Ryan 27

Westmoreland 17 vs Clay Co. 14

Williamson County

Brentwood 6 at Brentwood Academy 16

Centennial 42 vs Summit 7

Fairview 41 vs Waverly 12

Franklin 7 at Franklin Road Academy 27

Nolensville 33 vs Antioch 36

Page 31 vs Independence 0

Ravenwood 48 at Cane Ridge 0

Spring Hill 20 at Mt. Pleasant 34

Battle Ground Academy 69 vs Maplewood 3

Christ Presbyterian Academy 21 at Pearl Cohn 15

Father Ryan 27 vs Pope John Paul II 7

Franklin Christian Academy 10 at Collinwood 31

Grace Christian Academy 7 vs Trinity Christian 49

Wilson County

Green Hill 44 at West Creek 0

Lebanon 14 vs Upperman 41

Mt. Juliet 45 at Hunters Lane 14

Watertown 19 vs Gordonsville 26

Wilson Central 33 at Clarksville Northwest 0

Friendship Christian 0 vs Donelson Christian Academy 15

Mt. Juliet Christian 62 vs Lookout Valley

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email