Josh Turner is Bringing His King Size Manger Tour to Belmont

Country music artist Josh Turner will make a stop on his KING SIZE MANGER TOUR at The Fisher Center at Belmont University on Thursday, December 8.

Turner will perform songs from his first Christmas album, “King Size Manger,” a collection of new and traditional holiday songs and hymns, as well as his classic country hits you know and love like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me” and “Hometown Girl.”

Tickets are on sale now starting at $45.50. Find tickets here.

The Fisher Center is located at 2020 Belmont Blvd, Nashville.