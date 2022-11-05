Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from Pickwick State Park

Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing.

1Fall Creek Falls State Park

photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park

Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

  • Noon-6 p.m.- November 24
  • $29 per adult, $15 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The price does not include tax, beverage, or gratuity.
  • Priority seating reservations may be made at (423) 881-5241.

 Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park is a new 85-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Fall Creek Falls Lake. Reservations can be made at this link

2Montgomery Bell State Park

photo from Montgomery Bell

Montgomery Bell State Park, 1000 Hotel Avenue,Burns, TN 37029

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell State Park

  • Lunch buffet 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.- November 24
  • Adults $26.95, children 12-under $12.95. Drinks, taxes, gratuity not included
  • Reservations required
  • Bulk to-go order meals available
  • Reservations and bulk to-go orders at 615-797-3101

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell State Park is a 117-room hotel and restaurant on the shores of Acorn Lake, 40 minutes outside Nashville, a perfect getaway from the city. Reservations available at this link.

3 Natchez Trace State Park

photo from Natchez Trace State Park

Natchez Trace State Park, 567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN 38388

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park

  • Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m. -November 24
  • Adults $17.95. Children 6-12 $8.97. 5-under free. Drink and tax not included
  • Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176.

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Natchez Trace sits on scenic Pin Oak Lake, a few miles off I-40 between Jackson and Nashville. Reservations available at this link. 

4Pickwick Landing State Park

photo from Pickwick Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park, 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park

  • Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 24
  • Dinner 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov 24
  • Adults $19.95, children $11.98, senior discount 10 percent. Tax not included
  • Reservations accepted at 731-689-3135

Make it a Getaway

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park is a 119-room hotel on the shore of Pickwick Lake surrounded by over 1,000 acres of natural beauty. Reservations available at this link. 

5Cumberland Mountain State Park

photo from Cumberland Mountain State Park

Cumberland Mountain State Park, 24 Office Drive, Crossville, TN 38555

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

  • All-you-can-eat buffet 11 a.m.-5 p.m. November 24
  • $23.95, children 6-10 half price, 5-under free. Beverage, tax, gratuity not included
  • Information at 931-484-7186
  • No reservations

6David Crockett State Park

photo from David Crockett State Park

David Crockett State Park, 1400 West Gaines St., Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

  • All-you-can-eat lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. November 24
  • $19.99, seniors 62-over 10 percent discount, children 6-11 half price, 5-under free
  • Prices do not include drink, tax, and gratuity.
  • 18 percent gratuity added to groups of eight or more.
  • No reservations
  • Information at 931-762-9541

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here