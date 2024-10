October 16, 2024 – Detectives are investigating a case where an elderly victim’s wallet was stolen while she shopped at Publix on Veterans Parkway on Oct. 7.

Several purchases were made on the victim’s debit card at Sam’s Club for more than $3,700.

Detectives are attempting to identify the man and woman seen in the photos. If you recognize them, contact Detective Speed at 629-201-5664.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

