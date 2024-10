Steven Ray Lackey passed away at home on 10/8/2024 surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Lackey.

Steven is survived by his mother Wanda Lackey; brothers Robert Lackey, Tommy Lackey and James Lackey; and sisters Wanda Luna and Angela Garcia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

