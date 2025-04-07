Lil Brit Vintage Opens on Murfreesboro Square

While Lil Brit Vintage just opened on Murfreesboro’s City Square, the dream began when owner Brittany Worden was in high school. While she was in high school, for two years she was able to take classes at a trade school for fashion and interior design.

“Those two years really gave me the confidence to pursue my dream of owning a shop one day,” Worden shared on her Instagram page.

Worden has always loved thrifting and sourcing funky vintage pieces, but it took a while for her to find the right place to get her business started.

“With such a tight vintage community here in Tennessee, it was a hard road trying to get a spot at any market, but in 2021 I did my first market in front of the shop I own today,” explained Worden.

She began selling custom bleach tees online at Lilbritofstyle.com. Then, over the last three years, she has participated in vintage markets taking place all over the Nashville area honing her merchandise curation and her unique style. She has since gained a following, and her supporters have given her the confidence to open a brick and mortar store.

The store carries vintage and collectible clothing, shoes, accessories, novelties, toys, media, décor, and more. Her always changing one-of-a kind merchandise is always changing. Catch her Instagram for the latest items. They also offer special $5 bins and $20 racks.

In early March, Worden and her husband James opened the store at 105 N Maple Street, Unit A. It is the former home of Drip Purple. Mural artist Emily Paiigee created the hand-painted mural at the entry to the shop. It was Paiigee’s first branding mural in Murfreesboro. Photography for the store was done by 155 Photography.

“This was by far one of the coolest opportunities for one of the coolest people I know,” Paiigee said on her Instagram page.

Originally from the Hudson Valley in New York, Worden and James moved to Nashville in 2019.

Lil Brit Vintage is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Worden will continue to do pop-ups at vintage events as well.

