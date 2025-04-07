Sounds Slug Their Way to Saturday Night Win

April 5, 2025 – Nashville got early and often offense as they cruised past the Gwinnett Stripers 10-2 on Saturday night. Nashville racked up a season-high 14 hits and three home runs to give them a chance split their first road trip of the season on Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville.

Wes Clarke provided the early spark with his first home run of the season, jolting a three-run blast off the left field foul pole in the top of the first inning.

The second of three Nashville home runs on the night came off the bat of Jared Oliva, his first of the season. Nashville pieced together three straight two-out singles in the top of the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2. Caleb Durbin launched his second home run of the season in the top of the seventh and Jorge Alfaro wrapped up a four-hit night with a RBI single to put an end to the night’s scoring.

Source: Nashville Sounds

