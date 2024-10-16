Kraken’s Third Period Surge Sinks Predators



October 16, 2024 – The Predators hit another speed bump Tuesday night, falling 7-3 to the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. Brady Skjei managed to light the lamp for the first time in Preds colors, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Juuse Saros faced a barrage in net, turning away 28 shots, but the Kraken offense proved too much to handle. The loss drops Nashville to a rocky 0-3-0 start, leaving them hungry for their first win of the season.

There were some bright spots amid the tough night. Juuso Parssinen made his season debut count, dishing out an assist on McCarron’s tally. Meanwhile, Philip Tomasino watched from the press box as the night’s healthy scratch.

With three straight losses in the rearview mirror, the Preds are itching to right the ship. They’ll get their chance against an equally desperate Edmonton squad next. It’s time for Nashville to dig deep and rediscover the gritty play that’s defined Predators hockey.

Source: Predators

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email