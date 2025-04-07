Williams Claims Victory at 2025 Mason Rudolph Championship

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s golf junior Wells Williams captured his second win of the season this weekend, as he carded 15-under 198 to win the 2025 Mason Rudolph Championship at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

The junior rode the momentum from Round 1, where he carded a career-low 8-under 63, to claim his third career collegiate victory. The West Point, Mississippi, native finished under par in the tournament’s final two rounds on Saturday. Williams went 3-under 68 in Round 2 before shooting 4-under 67 over his final 18 holes to win the tournament by two strokes over the NCAA’s defending individual champion Jackson Koivun of Auburn.

The Commodores had three golfers place inside the top 10 on the player leaderboard at the Mason Rudolph Championship to help the No. 18/19-ranked Commodores finish in third place as a team. Vanderbilt carded a season-low 27 under 825 over 54 holes of play on a split course at Vanderbilt Legends Club. Due to weather, teams played the front nine of the South Course and the back nine of the North Course.

“I’m really proud of our guys this weekend,” said Thomas F. Roush, M.D., and Family Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Head Coach Scott Limbaugh. It was super exciting to see guys step up. Obviously, Wells winning the tournament was great. He has shown that he is a winner. He is not afraid to go ahead and get it and he doesn’t really stumble.

“You could tell we were a team on the back nine (of Round 3) that hadn’t felt the pressure of closing a tournament out this year. I’m disappointed for our team because I know they wanted to win. We wanted to finish the regular season on a high note heading into championship season. We’re still having too many bogeys or worse, I think that is something as a team we have to take ownership of if we’re going to do what I know we’re capable of.”

Williams’ three-round total of 15-under 198 established a new career-low 54-hole score for the junior to win the Mason Rudolph Championship. It is his second victory of the 2024-25 season, as he also captured the individual title at the Southwestern Invitational to open the spring. Overall, it is his third collegiate victory, as Williams won the 2023 Cabo Collegiate during his freshman season.

For more information and exclusive content on the Vanderbilt men's golf team, follow @VandyMGolf on Instagram and Twitter/X.

Source: Vanderbilt

