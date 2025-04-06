Museum of Christian & Gospel Music to Open in September

This Labor Day weekend, a dream decades in the making becomes a reality as The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music (The C&G) opens its doors in the heart of Music City. Nestled just steps from the legendary Ryman Auditorium, the Gospel Music Association presents this faith-filled celebration of the music that has uplifted, inspired, and transformed generations as an exciting addition to Nashville’s vibrant Music Museum landscape.

From the soaring harmonies of Gospel greats to today’s chart-topping Christian songs, The C&G will honor the full spectrum of Christian & Gospel music — past, present, and future. And now, for the first time, you can secure your place in this historic moment with special inaugural ticket pricing, commemorative items, and exclusive Founding Memberships, available here.

“The Christian Music industry has been rooted in Nashville for decades and people have dreamed of this museum for just as long,” said Steve Gilreath, Executive Director of The Museum. “Now, right in the heart of downtown, we’re creating a space where people can touch the music that has touched us all.”

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music will be an immersive, interactive experience where visitors will step into powerful stories of faith and transformation, hear music that moved mountains, and even create remixes of iconic songs on-site. More than an exhibit space, The C&G will be a living, breathing part of the industry — offering live performances, workshops, interviews, and unforgettable artist encounters. The museum’s rotating collections will feature music milestones, timeless memorabilia, and emerging moments in our time.

A variety of series for all genres will include Podcasts, Brown Bag Lunch Symposiums, Writers Workshops, and more to be announced. Limited tickets are on sale today for the initial Legacy Series event at the museum, with our first-ever Artist in Residence: 16-time Dove Award winner and 3-time GMA Hall of Fame inductee, Russ Taff. Whether as a solo artist or as part of The Imperials and the Gaither Vocal Band, Taff’s legacy continues to inspire—and now, fans can connect with him in powerful new ways through this special, intimate program.

GMA President Jackie Patillo adds, “The GMA mission to Expose, Promote, and Celebrate the Gospel through Music is being fulfilled in this first-ever Museum of Christian & Gospel Music. Thanks to our Board of Directors, artists, and supporters, a team of experts have come together to present the many diverse styles including Gospel, CCM, Southern Gospel, Rap HipHop, and Worship, which will all be celebrated with the power of its life-changing message filling the air.”

Visit The C&G website to learn more and follow us on social media for behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks, and exclusive announcements leading up to the grand opening.

