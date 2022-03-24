Detectives need assistance tracking down 39-year-old Kanika Zakiya Coleman (aka: Princess Putman, Kanika Putman, Bettie Putman). She is wanted for questioning in an aggravated burglary, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On Feb. 24, a room at the Residence Inn was broken into and the victim’s company credit card was stolen.

The card was used to make multiple purchases at businesses on Medical Center Pkwy.

Coleman is from California but may still be in the Middle Tennessee area. She was driving an early 2000’s model white BMW SUV with an Auto Workz tag on the front.

If you know where she can be located, contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email tips to [email protected]