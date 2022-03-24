Smyrna Police Charge Two Suspects in March 21st Shooting

SMYRNA, Tennessee— On March 21, 2022, 1:34AM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Nissan Drive in response to a shooting.

Two suspects, identified as David Sands and Matthew Ghee, confronted two individuals at the Deerfield Inn in Smyrna. When the individuals left the area, Mr. Sands and Mr. Ghee followed them, pulled alongside their vehicle and Mr. Ghee opened fire before fleeing the area.

One of the victims entered Circle K, located at 796 Nissan Drive, and asked the clerk to call 911. This individual and their passenger were victims of gunshot wounds. Rutherford County EMS transported both individuals to an area hospital; one is in stable condition, one is in critical condition.

Mr. Sands and Mr. Ghee were arrested March 22 by the Fulton (Mississippi) Police Department. Criminal Investigator Justin Osbirn initiated a routine traffic stop and made the arrests after a five mile pursuit of the vehicle. Smyrna Detectives Allan Nabours and Jason Anderson traveled to Fulton to interview the suspects on March 23.

Mr. Sands has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Mr. Ghee has been charged with one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide and one count of Aggravated Assault. Both individuals are being held in the Itawamba County jail and are awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

