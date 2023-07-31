Experience the Magic of Cinema at the 7th Annual Tennessee International Indie Film Festival

The TIIFF Film Festival is back, bringing the best of the best in filmmaking to Middle Tennessee. From August 1st through the 6th, cinephiles, industry professionals, and local community members alike will gather at the Historic Franklin Theatre to celebrate the art of cinema and discover the captivating stories of over 85 films.

Hosted by TIIFF (Tennessee International Independent Film Festival), this six-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience filled with films, educational panels, a silent auction, an award ceremony, and sensational after parties. With an impressive lineup of renowned filmmakers, industry experts, and special guests, the TIIFF Film Festival guarantees to be an event that film enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

Leading the festivities as MCs are talented individuals who have left their mark in the film industry. They may include; Raul Torres, a Mexican-American actor/producer with an impressive resume that includes films like “Wonderstruck” and TV shows such as “Billions” and “The Blacklist”, Nashville local Christin Baker, an Emmy-nominated writer, Raindance awarded director, PGA and Television Academy Member, who is also the CEO and co-founder of Tello Films. Brent McClure, Co-Director of the “Jesus Revolution” will also be hosting one of the day’s festivities.

The TIIFF is proud to welcome a lineup of special guests including Vincent De Paul, a multi-talented SAG and PGA actor, producer, and writer of the feature documentary, “The Genius of Gianni Versace,” Lisa Arnold, an acclaimed writer, producer, and director, known for her work on “Bringing Back Christmas”, Jake Bergen, documentary film director and producer from Vancouver, Canada, and Barbara J. Hall, writer, director, producer of “Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl”, multi-award winning documentary filmmaker, and many other luminaries.

In addition to the captivating film screenings, the festival offers a series of educational panels designed to inspire and educate aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals. These panels will cover topics such as acting with the camera, the latest information from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), essential skills for directors, light and sound technicians, music sync licensing, and exploring the female gaze in cinema. These engaging discussions will provide invaluable insights into the world of filmmaking and offer a platform for networking and knowledge sharing.

For more information about the TIIFF Film Festival, including the complete schedule, festival passes, and updates, please visit the official website at www.tiiff.org.