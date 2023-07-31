RECALL: Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup May Contain Insects

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that product with Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 may contain insects.

No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

If you purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at

(626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.